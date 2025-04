The Windsor Spitfires' season is coming down to a Game 7.

The Spitfires were shutout 4-0 in Kitchener Sunday night, evening the best-of-7 OHL Western Conference semifinal at 3-3.

Jack Pridham scored twice for the Rangers, while Jackson Parsons made 29 saves.

The seventh and deciding game goes Tuesday night at the WFCU Centre.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:50 p.m.