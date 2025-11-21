The Windsor Spitfires are back in action tonight after a week off the ice.

The Spits will welcome the Saginaw Spirit to the WFCU Centre.

Windsor hasn't played since last Friday, when they fell 8-5 to the Storm in Guelph.

The Spits and the Spirit have met twice this season, with Saginaw winning both match-ups.

Windsor currently has a 15-4-2-1 record, while Saginaw holds a 7-9-3-3 record on the season.

Puck-drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m.