The Windsor Spitfires will try to take another game on home ice as they host Flint Sunday afternoon for Game 2 of their Western Conference semi-final series.

The Spitfires took Game 1 with a 4-2 win over the Firebirds Friday night at the WFCU Centre.

Special teams will continue to play a factor in this series, as Windsor owns the best penalty-killing record so far in these OHL playoffs.

The Spitfires have surrendered just one power play goal over 18 short-handed situations in five games, but that lone goal was by Flint in Game 1 of the series.

Flint has scored 14 goals over 25 power play opportunities during this playoff run, the second-best record in the postseason.

The Firebirds have also given up just four power play goals against in 5 games so far, but two of those were by the Spitfires in Windsor's Game 1 victory.

Game 2 of the series is set for Sunday at the WFCU Centre in Windsor.

AM800 has the broadcast starting with the pregame show at 3:50 p.m.