The Windsor Spitfires have extended their winning streak to four games.

Windsor knocked off Saginaw 7-2 at the WFCU Centre Wednesday night.

Ilya Protas and Ryan Abraham each scored twice and captain Liam Greentree had a goal and two assists.

Ethan Belchetz and Owen Outwater were the other scorers and Carson Woodall had two assists.

Spitfires goaltender Joey Costanzo stopped 31 shots.

The Spitfires have now opened an 11-point lead over the Spirit atop the Ontario Hockey League's West Division.

Windsor travels to Guelph Friday night and Owen Sound on Saturday.

AM800 will have coverage of both games with the voice of the Spitfires Steve Bell.

Broadcast time from Guelph is 6:52 p.m. Friday night.