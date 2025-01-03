Ilya Protas scored four goals to lead the Spitfires to a 9-5 win over Guelph at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.
Captain Liam Greentree had a goal and four assists and Ryan Abraham had a goal and three assists.
The Spitfires have now won six in a row and will hit the road for games against Erie and Niagara Saturday and Sunday.
With 5 points tonight (1G, 4A) Captain Liam Greentree has reached 200 Career OHL POINTS! Way to go Tree!#WindsorSpitfires #GoKingsGo @LAKings @OHLHockey pic.twitter.com/NSNMzelNES— Windsor Spitfires (@SpitsHockey) January 3, 2025