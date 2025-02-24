The Windsor Spitfires snapped a two-game losing skid with a 7-3 win over Saginaw at the WFCU Centre Sunday.

Ilya Protas had two goals and five points, Ryan Abraham had two goals and four points and Jack Nesbitt scored twice to lead the Spitfires.

Joey Costanzo stopped 22 of 25 shots to pick up his 30th win of the season.

The Spitfires have opened a 17-point lead over the Spirit for first-place in the OHL West Division with 11 games left in the regular season.