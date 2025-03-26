The Windsor Spitfires are on the Canadian Hockey League's final edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

The Spitfires are number 10 in the country in the Week 24 ranking.

Windsor finished the Ontario Hockey League regular season with a record of 45-17-4-2 to earn the West Division title, finishing as just one of nine clubs in the CHL to reach 45 wins during the 2024-25 campaign.

The Spitfires are also one of just six teams across the CHL to have a points percentage greater than .700.

Averaging 4.54 goals per game in 2024-25, Windsor is the third-highest scoring club in the CHL this season.

The Windsor Spitfires will face the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the 1st round of the 2025 OHL playoffs, which opens Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.

Game 2 goes Saturday, Mar. 29, at 7:05 p.m.

AM800 has the broadcast from every Spitfire game.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 24

1. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

2. London Knights (OHL)

3. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

4. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

5. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

6. Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

7. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

8. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

9. Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

10. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)