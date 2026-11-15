Spitfires’ eight-game win streak snapped in Flint

The Windsor Spitfires saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end with a 4-1 loss to the Flint Firebirds. Nov. 14, 2026. (Source: Windsor Spitfires)

The Windsor Spitfires saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end Saturday night with a 4-1 loss to the Flint Firebirds.

Windsor got on the board early when right-winger Hamza Havusic scored just 2:41 into the first period, but it would be the Spitfires’ only goal of the game.

The loss drops Windsor to 12-6-2-1 on the season, though the club remains among the OHL’s top teams in the Western Conference.

The Spitfires return home Sunday afternoon to host the Saginaw Spirit.

Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell beginning at 3:50 p.m. on AM800.