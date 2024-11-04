The Windsor Spitfires earned another win over Flint to close out the weekend.
Windsor downed the Firebirds 4-1 Sunday afternoon at the WFCU Centre to close out a weekend home-and-home series that included a 3-0 win Friday night in Flint.
Liam Greentree and AJ Spellacy each had a goal and an assist in Windsor's win.
What a move by AJ Spellacy 🤯— Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) November 4, 2024
The @NHLBlackhawks prospect dances through the defence before scoring a goal to put his @SpitsHockey up 4-0 on the way to a 4-1 victory