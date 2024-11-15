Ryan Abraham had a goal and two assists as the Windsor Spitfires defeated the North Bay Battalion 5-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Carter Hicks, Ethan Belchetz, Anthony Cristoforo and Liam Greentree also scored for Windsor (14-4-1), which went up 5-0 by 1:07 of the second period.

Joey Costanzo kicked out 35-of-38 shots.

Ethan Procyszyn, with two goals, and Zach Wilson replied for North Bay (8-9-2).

Charlie Larocque surrendered four goals on 10 shots in the opening period before Mike McIvor stepped in and turned away 10-of-11 shots in relief.

The Spitfires continue their three-game Northern Ontario road trip against the Wolves Friday night.

AM800 has the broadcast from Sudbury starting with the pregame show at 6:50 p.m.

With files from the Canadian Press