The Windsor Spitfires have slipped another spot in the latest Canadian Hockey League Top-10 Rankings.

The list was released Tuesday, which showed the Spits ranked #4 in Canada - down from #3 last week.

Windsor is sitting with a record of 10-2-1-0 on the season, and remains in first in the Ontario Hockey League with 21 points.

The Spits and the Sarnia Sting faced off in a home-and-home series. Windsor won 3-2 in overtime in Sarnia, before falling 5-3 to the String at home.

The Brantford Bulldogs remain in first for the CHL Top-10 list.

The Spitfires will be back on home ice Thursday night when they welcome the visiting Ottawa 67's

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.