The Windsor Spitfires remain on the list of Canadian Hockey League's Top-10 Rankings.

The Spits have dropped down one spot from 6th place to 7th.

Windsor fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday, but rallied from a 3-0 deficit on Sunday afternoon to a 7-4 victory over the Saginaw Spirit.

The Spitfires have already passed their win total from the 2023-24 season having won 20 of their 29 games this year.

Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas continues to shine for the Spitfires by extending his point streak to seven games, with 26 points on the season.

The London Knights continue to hold onto the first place ranking for the CHL Top-10 list for the fourth week in a row, winning 19 of their last 20 games.

The Spitfires will welcome the Erie Otters on Thursday, before facing the Knights in home-and-home series starting Saturday.