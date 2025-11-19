The Windsor Spitfires have slipped in this week's Canadian Hockey League Top 10 ranking.

After sitting third in the CHL in the Week 8 ranking, Windsor has dropped to sixth in the country in the Week 9 ranking.

The drop comes after the Spitfires lost back-to-back games last weekend-a 4-3 overtime loss to the Soo Greyhounds on November 13 and an 8-5 loss to the Guelph Storm on November 14.

The Spitfires are back on the ice Friday, November 21, when they welcome the Saginaw Spirit to the WFCU Centre as part of a home-and-home matchup, with the Spitfires skating in Saginaw one night later.

AM800 has the broadcast from the game starting with the pregame show at 6:50 p.m. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 9

1. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

2. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

3. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

4. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

5. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

6. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

7. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

8. Ottawa 67's (OHL)

9. Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

10. Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)