Spitfires drop home opener to rival Knights

A tough start to the season continues for the Windsor Spitfires.
The Spits dropped their home opener Saturday night, falling 6-2 to the rival London Knights at the WFCU Centre.
Max Brocklehurst and Bogdan Yakushevsky scored for Windsor, which opened the season with back-to-back losses to London after a 3-2 overtime setback on Friday.
The Spitfires are back in action Friday night when they host the Flint Firebirds.
Puck drop is 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.
Catch the pre-game show with Steve Bell at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.