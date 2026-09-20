Spitfires drop home opener to rival Knights

The Windsor Spitfires dropped their home opener, falling 6-2 to the London Knights at the WFCU Centre. Sept. 19, 2026. (Source: Windsor Spitfires)

A tough start to the season continues for the Windsor Spitfires.

The Spits dropped their home opener Saturday night, falling 6-2 to the rival London Knights at the WFCU Centre.

Max Brocklehurst and Bogdan Yakushevsky scored for Windsor, which opened the season with back-to-back losses to London after a 3-2 overtime setback on Friday.

The Spitfires are back in action Friday night when they host the Flint Firebirds.

Puck drop is 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.

Catch the pre-game show with Steve Bell at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.