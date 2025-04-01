Caeden Carlisle's goal 7:31 into overtime lifted the Soo Greyhounds to a 3-2 over the Windsor Spitfires in OHL playoff action Monday night.

??HOUNDS OVERTIME GOAL??



OUR CAPTAIN CALLS GAME! pic.twitter.com/cATyiHXR7G — Soo Greyhounds (@OHLHoundPower) April 1, 2025

The Spitfires now lead the best-of-7 opening round series 2-1 with Game 4 at GFL Memorial Gardens Wednesday night.

Liam Greentree's fourth goal the series with 21 seconds left in the third period forced overtime.

WE'VE GOT OVERTIME IN THE SOO!??@LAKings prospect Liam Greentree blasts one into the netting, tying things up at two for @SpitsHockey and sending the game to OVERTIME!????



WATCH ?????: https://t.co/HspMoaz1kv#OHLPlayoffs | @CHLHockey | #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/jvmsxMjXwx — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) April 1, 2025

Carson Woodall had a goal and an assist for Windsor.

Joey Costanzo stopped 30 of 33 shots in the loss.