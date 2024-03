The Spitfires' losing skid has hit 10 games after a 7-4 loss to the London Knights at the WFCU Centre Sunday.

Ryan Abraham and Val Zhugin each had a goal and an assist for Windsor, while Ethan Martin had two assists.



The Spits will host the Erie Otters in their final home game of the season Thursday night.



They close out the season on the road with games in London and Saginaw on Friday and Saturday.