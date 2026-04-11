The Windsor Spitfires opened their second round OHL playoff series with a win on home ice against Flint.

Spitfires forward Jack Nesbitt had two goals, including the game-winner with less than 5 minutes left in the third period, to lift Windsor to a 4-2 win over the Firebirds Friday night at the WFCU Centre.

Ethan Garden and Max Brocklehurst also scored for Windsor in the win.

Spitfires' goalie Joey Costanzo made 22 saves in the win.

Game 2 of the series is set for Sunday at the WFCU Centre in Windsor.

AM800 has the broadcast starting with the pregame show at 3:50 p.m.