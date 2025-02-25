The latest CHL Top-10 Rankings are out and the Windsor Spitfires are down three spots.

The Spits are ranked ninth in the country this week.

They were in the sixth spot last week.

While they sit second in the Western Conference, the Spits hold a sizeable lead in the West Division where they are seeking a third Bumbacco Trophy in four years.

The London Knights remain number one in Canada, followed by the Moncton Wildcats and the Rimouski Océanic of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

The Spitfires are back in action on Thursday Feb. 27 when they travel to Peterborough to take on the Petes.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Due to Ontario election coverage on AM800, the game will instead be broadcast on Pure Country 89, beginning with the pre-game show with Steve Bell at 6:50 p.m.