The Windsor Spitfires skated to a win at home in a battle between two of the best teams in the OHL's Western Conference.

The Spits were a 3-1 winner over the Owen Sound Attack in a rare Wednesday night game for Windsor.

Cole Davis had a short-handed goal and assisted on AJ Spellacy's seventh goal of the season, :17 seconds into the third period, which stood up as the winner.

The Spits are back in action Friday in Guelph, a team they beat 5-1 last Sunday.

AM800 has the broadcast starting with the pregame show at 6:50 p.m.