Liam Greentree and Ilya Protas each had a goal and two assists to lead the Windsor Spitfires to a 6-3 win over the Soo Greyhounds at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

Cole Davis, Ethan Belchetz, Ethan Garden and Noah Morneau also scored for the Spitfires, who now have 43 wins and 91 points on the season.

There are only four games left in the regular season before the playoffs begin.

Windsor will open the post-season at home with Game 1 Thursday, March 27th and Game 2 Saturday, March 29th.