A huge win for the Windsor Spitfires on Family Day.

The Spits welcomed the Saginaw Spirit to the WFCU Monday afternoon to wrap up the home-and-home series.

Windsor claimed a huge 7-1 victory.

Spits goalie Joey Costanzo stopped 19 of 20 shots on goal.

Spits' Andrew Robinson and Cole Davis scored in the first period to secure an early lead.

The Spits then scored three goals in second period thanks to John McLaughlin, captain Liam Greentree, and Carson Woodall.

Another goal for Windsor in the third period by Jack Nesbitt, and another for Greentree. Saginaw scored a goal with less than a minute left in the game.

The Spitfires now have a few days off and will return to the ice on Friday evening in Kitchener.