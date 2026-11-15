Spitfires defenceman giving back through Warm Hands, Warm Hearts campaign

A defenceman for the Windsor Spitfires is looking to give back to the community.

Thanasi Marentette, who was traded to the Spits in October from the Peterborough Petes, is looking to give back to those in need.

The 19-year-old began Marentette’s Mission a year ago while in Peterborough and his inaugural Warm Hands, Warm Hearts campaign proved to be a success after collecting more than 1,200 winter clothing items and raising over $1,500 for two beneficiaries in the Peterborough area.

Marentette, who is from the Windsor-Essex area, will now launch his 2nd annual Warm Hands, Warms Hearts Winter Clothing Drive in the local region.

He is partnering with Feeding Windsor Essex, YQG Kids and Matthew House Refugee Welcome Centre - Windsor.

During all Spitfires home games from November 12 through December 6, the community can donate new or gently used winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves, sweatshirts, socks, blankets, canned goods and non-perishable food items, new toys, or monetary contributions.

Marentette says the community is able to donate at home games.

“We’re hoping to collect new or gently used winter clothing at Gates 1 and 3 for Marentette’s Mission, and obviously that’s going to go to people in the Windsor-Essex County that are less fortunate and are in need of that. We’re also collecting canned good items, monetary donations, toys, gift cards, anything like that.”

He says you never know what someone is going through.

“A lot of people are struggling with stuff and you don’t know about it day-to-day. You see somebody in the street and you can have a stereotype about them but you really don’t know how they ended up there. And I think it’s I’m a leader in the community, and I think a lot of people, younger kids, look up to me so I think being a good role model is giving back to the community.”

Marentette says three organizations were selected this year.

“They’re going to spread what they’re able to spread and hopefully we get some more to hop aboard, or whether we take that and keep spreading it out. So we have three beneficiaries so far, and hopefully it increases and the word spreads and we can get this thing real spread out and help a lot of people.”

Donations can also be dropped off at Central Park Athletics at the north, south and soccer field entrances, as well as at Belle River Source For Sports.

Last season, Marentette was honoured with the Petes Gary Dalliday Award for community service and was a nominee for the Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy awarded to the OHL humanitarian of the year.