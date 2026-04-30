A Windsor Spitfires has been named the Ontario Hockey League's Humanitarian of the Year.

Recognized for his work with Woody’s Hoodies, defenceman Carson Woodall is the 2026 recipient of the Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy.

Woodall says the award was a surprise revealed by his family and the team.

"I opened the door and there was a whole bunch of cameras, and my mom and my grandma handed me a custom Woody’s Hoodies with the trophy in the middle of it," he said.

"It was a pretty cool experience. Get to experience it with the people that I love."

He said the work was never about awards.

"Not doing it for the accolades, but it’s cool to be recognized for what we’re doing. It’s a big team effort from everybody involved," said Woodall.

He added that the recognition is really about keeping cancer research front and centre.

"I’m hoping that this just brings some recognition to it and hopefully it just brings more sales and more donations to cancer research in the future," Woodall said.

Woodall’s "Woody’s Hoodies" initiative has raised more than $175,000 for cancer research, supporting groups like the Windsor Cancer Foundation, Play for a Cure, and Erie Shores Hospice, with more than 5,500 items sold across Windsor-Essex.

Woodall becomes the first player in Windsor Spitfires history to receive the league-wide humanitarian honour and will be formally presented with the award at the OHL Awards Ceremony in June.