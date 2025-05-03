Windsor Spitfires' Carson Woodall continues to make a difference in the local community.

Woodall made a $10,000 donation to the Hospice of Erie Shores on behalf of Woody's Hoodies, in loving memory of his nana, Deborah O'Brien.

Woodall says his nana was diagnosed with breast cancer, and spent time at hospice locally.

The Spitfires defenceman started Woody's Hoodies during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to support the fight against cancer, and to help fund research in the region.

Woodall says this donation is in loving memory of his nana.

"She was at hospice for a little while, and they treated her and me and my family with some of the best care, and I just thought that that's something we'd want to donate to with Woody's Hoodies, and super excited and proud to be able to do that and help them out. And I hope my grandma would be proud."

He says this wouldn't be possible without the community support.

"To me it's very special, it just shows the Windsor community, and I thought I could use the platform with the Spitfires fans. And they've all been so supportive. I'm so grateful."

He says he wants to continue to give back.

"We're super excited about the future, and all the possibilities that something like this has, and so many different places that need donations, and so many collaborations that are possible. And I'm super excited for next year, and following years."

In the past year alone, Carson has donated over $65,000 to various local cancer charities such as the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation and Hospice.

Wearing the #24 with the Windsor Spitfires, Woodall donates 24 per cent of all sales from Woody's Hoodies to Play for a Cure.