Spitfires defeat Attack 4-1

John McLaughlin playing for the Windsor Spitfires. (Source: Tim Cornett/OHL)

The Windsor Spitfires defeated the Owen Sound Attack 4-1 on Saturday.

Captain Ethan Garden opened the scoring for Windsor with less than five minutes in the first period.

John McLaughlin doubled the Spitfires’ lead just 18 seconds into the second period.

Owen Sound answered late in the period when Wesley Royston scored to cut the deficit.

Michal Svrcek restored Windsor’s two-goal lead at 16:42 of the third period before Bogdan Yakushevsky added another with 1:29 remaining on the clock.

The Spitfires outshot the Attack 38-21. Owen Sound won 33 faceoffs to Windsor’s 25.

The next time the Windsor Spitfires play is Saturday, Oct. 10. against the Oshawa Generals at the WFCU Centre.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.