The North Bay Battalion shot down the Windsor Spitfires in a clash at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

The Spits fell behind early and despite a late game push, fell 5-4 at to the Battalion.

The loss ends Windsor's short two-game winning streak, while the win snaps North Bay's four-game losing streak.

Spitfire captain Liam Greentree and forward Noah Morneau each had a goal and an assist in the loss.

Windsor is back in action Saturday night when they face-off against the Spirit in Saginaw.