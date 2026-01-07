The Windsor Spitfires have climbed back into the Canadian Hockey League Top 10 ranking.

After falling out of the ranking in Week 13, the Spitfires are now ranked ninth in the Week 15 list of the highest-ranked junior hockey teams in Canada.

The Spitfires' rise in the rankings comes as the team is on a five-game winning streak as they sit first in the OHL's West Division and the Western Conference.

Flint, 10th in the CHL ranking, is tied with Windsor for points but has played one more game than the Spitfires.

The QMJHL's Chicoutimi Saguenéens sit first in the ranking, followed by the Everett Silvertips and the Prince Albert Raiders, both in the Western Hockey League.

The Spitfires are back in action Thursday when they host the Erie Otters at the WFCU Centre in Windsor.

AM800 has the broadcast from the game starting with the pregame show at 6:50 p.m.

CHL Top-10 Rankings-Week 15

1. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

2. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

3. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

4. Ottawa 67's (OHL)

5. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

6. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

7. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

8. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

9. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

10. Flint Firebirds (OHL)