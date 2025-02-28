A big night for the Windsor Spitfires.

The Spits claimed a 7-1 victory in Peterborough against the Petes.

It was a milestone night for Windsor's captain Liam Greentree and centre Ilya Protas who both hit 100 points on the season. Greentree sat at 99 points and Protas sat at 98 points heading into the match-up.

Protas had an early assist in the first period to Ryan Abraham's goal pushing him to 99 points, before scoring his own goal roughly two minutes later - assisted by Greentree and Anthony Cristoforo.

The pair became the first Spitfires teammates to reach the 100 points mark since the 1994-95 season.

DYNAMIC DUO HITS 100 POINT MILESTONE 1⃣0⃣0⃣@Capitals prospect Ilya Protas finds the back of the net off a setup from @LAKings prospect Liam Greentree, and with that, both hit the 100-point milestone!🥳 They’re the first @SpitsHockey teammates to reach the century mark in a… pic.twitter.com/mfe8KbhAnx — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) February 28, 2025

Windsor's AJ Spellacy, Wyatt Kennedy, Nathan Gaymes each had a goal, as well as two goals from Greentree.

The Spitfires are back in action Friday night when they travel to Kingston to take on the Frontenacs.

Puck drop for Friday's game is set for 7 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:45 p.m.