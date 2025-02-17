A Family Day victory for the Windsor Spitfires.

The Spits welcomed the Owen Sound Attack Monday afternoon at the WFCU Centre.

JC Lemieux put up Windsor's first goal less than two minutes into play.

Noah Morneau then scored for the Spits in the second period, leading 2-0. The period ended with a goal by the Attack.

Windsor captain Liam Greentree and Ilya Protas both scored late in the third period to secure a 4-1 victory.

Over 5,400 fans were in attendance for the matinee game.

The Spitfires are back in action on Friday night when they travel to Sarnia to battle the Sting.