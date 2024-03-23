A defenceman for the Windsor Spitfires is trying to bring more awareness to cancer, and raise funds for research by selling hoodies.



Carson Woodall, a 17-year-old from Belle River, started this initiative after it hit home. His grandmother passed away from breast cancer, and his other grandmother currently has ovarian cancer.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Woodall created 'Woody's Hoodies' with his dad. He brought the sweaters to his teammates in Toronto when hockey returned and then to LaSalle last season when he played for the Vipers, before bringing them to the Spitfires this year.

Woodall wears #24 for the Windsor Spitfires and 24 per cent of the sale of the hoodies go towards cancer research in the local community through Play for a Cure.

Play for a Cure is an annual mission that generates funds that contribute to collaborative cancer research in the Windsor-Essex region. So far, $1.2-million has been raised.

Woodall says he wanted to do something for a good cause.

"Me and my dad were like let's just make something for fun, and then we found something that we could do something for a good cause with them, so we decided to drop them with the hope to raise money for breast cancer. That's gone pretty well."



He says he wants to do his part locally.

"I want it to be local to help people around here. We know a lot of people, some guys on the team have been affected by it. I've been affected by it. So, we want everything to stay local here for Windsor."

Liam Greentree, captain of the Spitfires, says it's cool to see what Woodall is doing for the community.

"I've known a lot of people who have been affected by cancer, especially breast cancer, and I think it's really cool what he's doing."

Cole Davis, Windsor Spitfires forward, says he's been affected by cancer.

"Me personally, I've got my grandpa right now, he has cancer. Just a lot of family members in the past, and I know everyone is affected by cancer. So it's definitely meaningful to a lot of people, and it'll touch a lot of hearts."

Jeff Casey, Play for a Cure Founder, says it's great to see Woodall wanting to honour his grandmothers.

"Carson reached out to me about supporting Play For A Cure with proceeds from his hoodies. It shows a lot about his character, and him wanting to be a part of the community, and really to honour his two grandmothers to help support cancer research in our community."



Hats, t-shirts, and hoodies can be purchased on the Woody's Hoodies website.

Woody's Hoodies will be the sponsor of the Play For A Cure's shootout event.

Play For A Cure takes place on April 19 at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco