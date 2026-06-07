Spitfires’ Carson Woodall comments on Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy win at OHL Awards

Windsor Spitfires defenceman Carson Woodall has been named the winner of the Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy as the OHL’s Humanitarian of the Year at the OHL Awards.

“Super excited, super honoured,” said Woodall in an interview with the OHL.

“We’ve done great things with Woody’s Hoodies. I’m hoping that brings some more awareness to it, that we can do more things for cancer research and the cancer community in Windsor.”

Woodall is the first Spitfire to win the honour. More than $175,000 has been raised for cancer research in Windsor by Woody’s Hoodies.

“I started this whole thing for my grandma, I gave her a little shoutout on stage,” Woodall added.

“I know my other grandma is up above looking down right now.”