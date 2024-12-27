The captain of the Windsor Spitfires says he's proud of what the team has accomplished this season.

Liam Greentree says he's ready to get going for the second half of the season following the holiday break.

Windsor has seen a drastic difference in their record for the 2024-25 season compared to last year where the team only won 18 out of 68 games in the season - sitting in last place in the Western Conference, and 19th overall.

Greentree says while many of the players don't like to talk about last year's slump, the culture and relationship between the Spits has shifted entirely in a positive way.

The 18-year-old, who was selected 26th overall in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings, has had a remarkable start to the season so far, sitting in 5th in points with 52.

He says the game in the first half of the season is completely different from the second half.

"I think for us it's just getting better everyday, and that's something that our head coach, Greg Walters, talks about a lot is that every time we're at the rink, getting better, and really dialling in. So, I think that's what we've been doing and it's been working for us, so I think we're just going to stick to that game plan."

Greentree says it's been a really fun year so far, and he's ready for the second half.

"I think if you asked any guy that was here last year they don't want to talk about last year, but for me I think it's just the relationships in our room, and we have a much different culture, we compete with each other, it's all friendly competition. I think that's how we've gotten so much better, and I'm really excited to continue doing that."

He says he looks to improve every time he steps on the ice.

"Something that I've been really focusing on is my D-Zone, and just making sure I'm getting pucks out and I think that's been translating a lot to my offensive game as well. I think that's something that I didn't do a lot of last season, so for me it's just been getting better every time I'm at the rink I know there's something I could be working on, so that plays a huge part in the progression of my game in the last three years."

Despite a tough season last year, Greentree recorded 90 points.

Windsor currently holds a 23-7-2-1 record this season.

The Spits have been off since December 19, and will return to the ice on December 28 to take on the Greyhounds in Sault Ste. Marie.