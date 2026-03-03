The captain of the Windsor Spitfires is being recognized this week by the Ontario Hockey League.

New York Rangers prospect Liam Greentree has been announced as the OHL Player of the Week.

This comes after the captain scored six goals, and tallied one assist, to help the Spits earn three straight victories.

Greentree scored twice on Thursday before netting the shootout game-winner over the visiting Peterborough Petes for a 4-3 victory.

On Friday night in London, he recorded a hat-trick during the Spits' 6-1 win over the Knights and passed Ryan Ellis to become the second-highest point producer in Spitfires franchise history

During Saturday's game against the Barrie Colts, Greentree recorded an assist and a goal for a 3-0 win.

The 20-year-old has recorded 16 points in his last nine games, and has 61 points on the season across 44 games.

His 143 career goals place him third in Spitfires franchise history behind only Ernie Godden (152) and Bill Bowler (149).