The captain of the Windsor Spitfires is one of 20 Ontario Hockey League players to be nominated for the Red Tilson Trophy.

Liam Greentree has been nominated for the award, which is given to the Most Outstanding Player during the 2023-24 regular season.

Greentree recorded 90 points this season, having 36 goals and 54 assists, and was tied for 11th throughout the league.

This could be three straight seasons for this award to be given to a Spitfires player, as Matthew Maggio was the recipient for the 2022-23 season, and current Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston claimed the honour in 2021-22.

The Red Tilson Trophy is voted on by the sports writers and broadcasters of the OHL, and is the most prestigious individual award.

The nominations will be open until Thursday evening.

First presented in 1945, the trophy is named in honour of Albert "Red" Tilson, who was killed in action in Europe during World War II. Tilson was the OHA scoring champion for the 1942-43 season.