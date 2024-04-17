The captain of the Windsor Spitfires will be on the Team Canada roster at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Liam Greentree is one of 19 players in the Canadian Hockey League that will wear the Maple Leaf during the tournament, which is scheduled from April 25 to May 5 in Finland.

Greentree recorded 90 points this season, having 36 goals and 54 assists, and was tied for 11th in points throughout the league.

There are 10 players from the Ontario Hockey League, seven players from the Western Hockey League, and two from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League who will represent Team Canada in their effort to win their first gold medal at this event since 2021.

Canada's quest for a gold medal at the Championship begins April 25 at 12 p.m. against Sweden. Canada will play Czechia on April 26, Switzerland on April 28, and Kazakhstan on April 30 to close out preliminary-round action.

The semifinals are set for May 4 before the tournament finishes with the medal games on May 5.

Since 2002, Canada has won four gold medals at the IIHF U18 World Championship in 2003, 2008, 2013, and 2021.