The Windsor Spitfires will brace for the Attack tonight.

The Spits will welcome Owen Sound to the WFCU Centre this evening.

This is their third match-up this season, which each team winning one game.

Windsor is coming off a huge 5-1 victory over the Guelph Storm on Sunday afternoon.

Spits forward Ethan Belchetz is tied for 4th in the league for goals with 16 on the season, while Carson Woodall is 2nd in the league for assists with 26.

Centre Jack Nesbitt will miss the game as he's serving a three game suspension as a result of actions (Match Penalty) on November 22 at Saginaw.

Tonight's game will also feature $1 hot dogs. Those attending the game are asked to support Cans for a Cause and bring a non-perishable item(s) to the game.

Puck-drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m.