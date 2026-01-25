The Windsor Spitfires bounced back with a 4-1 win in Flint Saturday night.

Windsor pulled away with three third-period goals to split the home-and-home series with the Firebirds.

Jakub Fibigr, Caden Harvey, Liam Greentree, and Conor Walton scored for the Spits. Goalie Joey Costanzo made 29 saves, earning himself first star of the game.

Windsor is back in action Thursday night when the North Bay Battalion visit the WFCU Centre.

Puck-drop set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.