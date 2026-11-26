Windsor Spitfire jerseys are seen on May 3, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

The Windsor Spitfires let a two-goal third-period lead slip away Wednesday night against the Kitchener Rangers.

The Spits had a 4-2 lead heading into the third at the WFCU Centre but lost 7-4 after the Rangers scored five unanswered goals.

Caden Harvey, Anthony Cristoforo, and Conor Walton each had a goal and an assist for the Spitfires.

With about 30 seconds left in the game, Spits forward Thanasi Marentette and Ryder Roberson from the Rangers fought.

As the fight was ending, it appeared Marentette struck his head on the ice.

He managed to get up after a few minutes and was helped to the dressing room, but there was blood on the ice.

Windsor outshot the Rangers 25-17 and went two for three on the power play.

The teams faceoff in Kitchener Friday night to wrap up their home-and-home series.

All the action can be heard on AM800.