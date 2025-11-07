Liam Greentree had a goal and two assists as the Windsor Spitfires beat the Kingston Frontenacs 3-0 at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

AJ Spellacy and Jack Nesbitt also scored for the Spitfires.

Joey Costanzo made 20 saves to record his third shutout of the season and lower his goals-against average to an OHL-leading 1.81.

The Spitfires are back in action Saturday night at home against Brampton.

Spits giving them fits ???



Some pretty passing from @SpitsHockey ends up with AJ Spellacy finding the back of the net.@FloHockey | #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/4Wz3sN35pE — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) November 7, 2025