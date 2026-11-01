Spitfires blank Attack 8-0 in Owen Sound

The Windsor Spitfires cruised to an 8-0 win over the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday afternoon.

Ty Bergeron, Anthony Cristoforo, Caden Harvey, Grady Spicer, Ethan Garden and Bogdan Yakushevsky scored for Windsor, while Thanasi Marentette led the way with two goals.

Michael Newlove made 24 saves to record the shutout.

The Spitfires wrap up the weekend Sunday afternoon when they visit the Brampton Steelheads.

Puck drop is set for 2 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 1:45 p.m. on AM800.