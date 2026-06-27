Spitfires’ Belchetz picked No. 17 in NHL draft by Utah

Windsor Spitfires forward Ethan Belchetz picked No. 17 in NHL draft by Utah Mammoth. June 2026. (Source: Windsor Spitfires)

Former Windsor Spitfires forward Ethan Belchetz has been selected by the Utah Mammoth in the first round of the 2026 NHL draft.

The Mammoth moved up to the No. 17 pick after a trade with the Los Angeles Kings to select the 6’5”, 229-pound power forward.

Belchetz has committed to play at Michigan State this fall after two seasons with the Spitfires.

He registered 51 goals and 97 points over his tenure in Windsor, but saw his sophomore season cut short after suffering a broken clavicle in March.

The Spitfires drafted Belchetz 1st overall in the 2024 OHL Draft.