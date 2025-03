The Windsor Spitfires are back in the win column after beating the Erie Otters 7-5 at the WFCU Centre on Tuesday night.

Spits captain Liam Greentree had two goals and one assist, earning himself first star of the game.

Windsor's record now sits at 42-16-4-1 with only five games left to be played this regular season.

Next up, Windsor will welcome the Soo Greyhounds to town on Thursday.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.