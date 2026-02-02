Nathan Villeneuve had a goal and an assist as the Windsor Spitfires downed the Sarnia Sting 4-1 Sunday night at the WFCU Centre.

Ethan Belchetz chipped in with a pair of assists, and Michael Newlove stopped 11 of 12 shots to pick up the win.

The Spitfires are first in the Western Conference with 70 points, one more than the Kitchener Rangers and Flint Firebirds.

Makysh unleashed 🛫



The @SpitsHockey are off to a super start in the #OHLDay nightcap thanks to Beksultan Makysh's early goal!#NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/S4xt0XvEYO — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) February 2, 2026