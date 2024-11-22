The Windsor Spitfires snapped their two-game losing skid with a 2-1 win over the Barrie Colts at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

Anthony Cristoforo scored the game-winner nearly six minutes into the second period.

Ethan Martin scored Windsor's other goal and Joey Costanzo made 22 saves to pick up the win.

The Spits hit the road Friday nigh to face the Midwestern Division leading Kitchener Rangers.

AM800's coverage begins with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

Cristoforo makes it 2-0!✈️@SpitsHockey D-man Anthony Cristoforo ripped this one from the point to extend the Spits lead in the second!😎🙌#OHL | @CHLHockey pic.twitter.com/ZF9AOWNuga — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) November 22, 2024