The Windsor Spitfires are in Peterborough to battle the Petes.

This is the first time this season the Spits and the Petes will meet on the ice.

Windsor is coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the London Knights on Saturday evening.

The Petes are also coming off an 8-5 loss to the Ottawa 67's over the weekend.

The Spitfires are third overall in the league with a 20-6-3-1 record, while the Petes are tenth overall with a 16-12-1-1 record on the season.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.