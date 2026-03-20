The Windsor Spitfires will play one final regular season game against their rivals.

The Spits are in London this evening to battle the Knights.

Windsor is coming off a 5-1 victory over the Erie Otters on St. Patrick's Day at home.

The Spits and the Knights recently played in Windsor on March 15, where the Spitfires dominated the game with an 8-2 win.

Windsor will need to keep the wins rolling in order to clinch the West Division title. Currently, the Spits have 94 points on the season, but the Flint Firebirds are only one point back with 93.

Flint has only one game remaining in the season when they play the Knights on Saturday

Following tonight's game, the Spits only have one game remaining in the regular season against the Soo Greyhounds before playoffs get underway next week.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:45 p.m.