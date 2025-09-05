The Windsor Spitfires are kick-starting the 2025-26 pre-season.

The Spits will play in Flint this evening at Iceland Arena against the Firebirds. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Windsor will then go head-to-head against the Saginaw Spirit on Sunday afternoon in Chatham at the Chatham Memorial Arena. Puck drop is set for 2:05 p.m.

The Spitfires will then play two pre-season games next weekend. Windsor will host the Kitchener Rangers at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore on September 13. The following day, Windsor will then play the Flint Firebirds at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle.

Tickets for all pre-season games are available at the door only.

The Spitfires announced their 2025 pre-season roster earlier this week with a total of 29 players suiting up.

Among them are several 2025 OHL Priority Selection picks such as John McLaughlin, Ian Inskip and Caden Harvey.

Fans will recognize a number of familiar faces returning to the team this year including Ethan Belchetz, Conor Walton, Jack Nesbitt, AJ Spellacy, Cole Davis, Liam Greentree, and goalie Joey Costanzo.

The Windsor Spitfires have also announced "No Limits" as the theme for the upcoming 2025-26 regular season.