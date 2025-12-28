The Windsor Spitfires are back in action following the holiday break.

The Spits are in Flint to battle the Firebirds.

This will be their second match-up this season. The Spits won 5-2 during their previous game on November 2.

Windsor last played on December 18, where they dominated the Soo Greyhounds in a 6-2 victory.

Both the Firebirds and the Spitfires are in the West Division, where Flint leads with a 24-7-2-2 record, while the Spits trail in second in the division with a 22-8-3-1 record.

Puck drop for today's game is set for 4 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 3:45 p.m.

The Spits will be back on home ice on New Year's Eve when they welcome the Saginaw Spirit to the WFCU Centre.