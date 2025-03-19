The Windsor Spitfires have made their way back onto the CHL Top-10 Rankings list.

The Spits were knocked off the list that was published on March 4 and have remained off the list since then.

Windsor is now in 10th place on the list after the team won three match-ups last week, including a big 8-5 victory over their rivals - the London Knights.

With 44 wins through 66 games in the 2024-25 season, the Spitfires have punched their ticket into the playoffs after missing out last year.

Powering them to these victories is Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas who has been a force for the Spits. Last week, Protas recorded 11 points, and is the third player in both the OHL and CHL to reach 50 goals this season.

Alongside Protas pushing the Spits to success is captain, and Los Angeles Kings prospect Liam Greentree. Greentree recorded six points last week, and is sitting at 49 goals, and 70 assists.

The dynamic duo are sitting tied for second in OHL points at 119.

Windsor only has two games remaining on the season. They will welcome the Sarnia Sting on Thursday night at the WFCU Centre, before travelling to London on Friday night to take on the Knights.