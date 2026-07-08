Spitfires announce 2026 preseason schedule

The Windsor Spitfires have announced their 2026 preseason schedule.

In an effort to continue engagement with the local community, the Spitfires will once again bring preseason hockey to community arenas across Essex County.

The club will play four preseason games this year.

Preseason will begin on August 30 when the Spits host the Soo Greyhounds at the WFCU Centre at 4:05 p.m.

The teams will meet again on September 5 as Windsor travels to Sault Ste. Marie to face the Greyhounds at GFL Memorial Gardens with a 4 p.m. start time.

On September 11, the Flint Firebirds will host the Spitfires at the Leamington Community Recreation Centre. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

The preseason will wrap up on September 12 when the Spits host the Firebirds at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Spitfires will kick off the regular season against the rival Knights on September 18 in London before returning to Windsor for their home opener on September 19.